Reasons to Invest Salary in a Bajaj Finance Online FD

Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Saving and investing should be the top priorities for working professionals when it comes to budgeting their earnings. With the prevalent unprecedented market movements, smart investors are constantly on the lookout for safer investment avenues. Low risk and assured returns should be the two most sought-after features given the current scenario. One investment tool that has stood the test of time is, the fixed deposit. Fixed deposits offer safety of returns as well as stable growth of one’s savings. Reasons to choose Bajaj Finance online FD Fixed deposit plans are offered by post offices, various banks and non-banking financial companies. With many options available, parking a portion of one’s earnings in a financial instrument could be a challenging task. Bajaj Finance is one such financier that not only offers its investors high FD interest rates, but, also a suite of other benefits.

Here’s why investing in a Bajaj Finance FD can be a smart move. Attractive returns To withdraw substantial returns at maturity, one should invest in a Bajaj Finance online FD. Senior citizens applying can get an additional rate benefit of 0.25% over and above the base rate, whereas, non-senior citizens can also benefit from an additional 0.10% by applying online. With returns up to 6.75% one can expect to grow their savings and yield a generous amount at maturity.

Suppose a non-senior citizen saves Rs. 1 lakh and invests it in a Bajaj Finance FD for different tenors. The below table shows how different tenors affect interest gains and returns at maturity.

FD plan Principal Amount Tenor Applicable Rate of Interest Interest gains Returns Non-senior citizen applying online (Cumulative) Rs. 1,00,000 2 years 6.2% Rs. 28,196 Rs. 1,28,196 Non-senior citizen applying online (Cumulative) Rs. 1,00,000 3 years 6.6% Rs. 30,284 Rs. 1,30,284 Non-senior citizen applying online (Cumulative) Rs. 1,00,000 5 years 6.6% Rs. 34,413 Rs. 1,34,413 Thus, one can look at attractive FD rates, applicable to different tenors. With the assurance of syable returns on one’s deposit, Bajaj Finance online FD can be a preferred investment tool for individuals looking to grow their savings easily. Flexible payout option Under non-cumulative fixed deposit, interest payouts can be received periodically. This can be done on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual basis, according to one’s requirements. Periodic payout options are especially helpful for senior citizens who don’t have an active source of income after their retirement. Loan against FD With Bajaj Finance, one can withdraw prematurely from their fixed deposit, during emergencies. Bajaj Finance offers an easy loan against FD, where the investor can avail a loan against their FD up to 75% of the invested amount. The process of facilitating a loan against FD is undertaken with minimal documentation, quick processing and no additional charges. Easy online process One doesn’t have to suffer the exhaustion of waiting in long queues, as investments can be made in Bajaj Finance online FD plans from the comfort of one’s home. An additional FD interest rate of 0.10% can be earned by utilizing this end-to-end paperless investment procedure.

For confirming the returns that apply to the FD type and tenor one has decided to go with, they can visit the fixed deposit calculator page available on Bajaj Finserv’s website.

Bajaj Finance online FD is a haven for investing earnings. This can be verified from the high credit ratings it has received from CRISIL (FAAA) and ICRA (MAAA) which are the leading credit rating agencies in India. About Bajaj Finance Limited Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. To know more, please visit,www.bajajfinserv.in. Image: Save a portion of salary in Bajaj Finance FD PWR PWR

