Vistara offers more services for additional fee of Rs 499

Vistara said it would provide more services for a smaller, flat additional fee of Rs 499 from Tuesday onward for customers who travel in economy and premium economy classes.

Until now, by paying an additional fee of Rs 999, an economy class passenger in Vistara could avail services such as one free change in the ticket up to 72 hours of departure and travelling with additional 5 kg check-in baggage.

On Tuesday, the additional fee was reduced from Rs 999 to Rs 499 for economy class passengers. Moreover, such flyers can now make unlimited free changes in the ticket up to 24 hours of departure.

''The introduction of these enhanced benefits comes directly in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, for passengers to have maximum flexibility and control on their travel plans,'' the carrier's press release noted.

The additional fee for premium economy class passengers was Rs 1,199 to date, allowing them to avail themselves services such as additional 10 kg check-in luggage while travelling and two free changes in the ticket up to 48 hours of departure.

On Tuesday, the additional fee for premium economy class passengers was also brought down to Rs 499. Moreover, such a flyer can now make unlimited free changes in the ticket up to 24 hours of departure.

The carrier said in its press release that the business class passengers would now be able to make unlimited free changes up to 12 hours of departure. Till now, the business class passengers were permitted two free changes up to 24 hours of departure. No additional fee is charged from business class passengers to take these benefits, the airline said.

All these changes have been done in Vistara's 'freedom fares' program, which is a menu-based pricing model that was launched in July 2018, offering services on a pay-for-what-you-value basis.

