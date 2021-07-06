Dynavax to supply its CpG 1018 adjuvant for Biological E's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Dynavax Technologies Corporation a Nasdaq-listed firm, and Biological E.Limited (BE) on Tuesday announced the execution of a commercial supply agreement of the former's CpG 1018 advanced adjuvant, for use in BEs subunit COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Corbevax.

The city-based vaccine maker, in a release, said the commercial supply agreement extends through 2022 and includes vaccine doses for delivery in 2021, which were manufactured under the previously announced funding agreement between the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and Dynavax.

Advertisement

Pending conditional regulatory approvals in India, BE expects to commence the product launch of Corbevax later this year.

Last month, the Union Health Ministry announced that it had finalized arrangements with BE to reserve 300 million doses of Corbevax to be manufactured later this year.

The arrangement with BE is part of the wider endeavor from the Government to encourage indigenous vaccine manufacturers by providing financial support.

Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer of Dynavax commented, ''Dynavax is proud to extend our collaboration with Biological E with a commercial supply agreement and deliver significant amounts of CpG 1018 in hopes that Corbevax will be an important COVID-19 vaccine protecting people globally regardless of income level.'' ''We are pleased to collaborate with Dynavax and our collaboration will produce yet another vital vaccine against the spread of COVID-19.

We believe Corbevax will play a critical role in eradicating the global pandemic,'' Mahima Datla, Managing Director, BE said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)