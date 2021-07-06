Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 16:47 IST
JNPT's container cargo traffic rises 52.78 pc in June  
Container cargo traffic at JNPT spiked 52.78 per cent to 441,984 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units in June over the year-ago period on the back of easing of lockdown restrictions and acceleration in economic activities amid a waning second wave of the pandemic.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) had handled 289,282 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) of cargo traffic in June 2020, the private port operator said on Tuesday.

In terms of rail operations, JNPT handled 88,849 TEUS of ICD traffic from 548 rakes in June, with a 20.10 per cent rail-coefficient during the previous month, it stated.

Sanjay Sethi, Chairman, JNPT, said, “We are proud to see the efficiency of the entire JNPT ecosystem improving, resulting in increasing numbers in container handling, overall container traffic, and throughput even during a pandemic.” During the month under review, JNPT installed two mobile X-Ray scanners at NSIC and APM Terminals.

Besides, the JNPT – Antwerp Port Training and Consultancy Foundation conducted an online training programme on “Dangerous Goods and Safety Management,” keeping in mind the importance and the rising demand for upgraded skills, safety measures at the port area, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

