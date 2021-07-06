Ampere Electric cuts electric scooters' prices by Rs 27,000 in Gujarat

Ampere Electric on Tuesday slashed prices of its electric scooters by Rs 27,000 in Gujarat following the state government's added incentives and enhanced subsidy by the Centre under FAME-II.

Under the new pricing, the company's Magnus model will now be available for Rs 47,990, down from Rs 74,990 earlier. Similarly, the Zeal model now costs Rs 41,990, down from Rs 68,990 before (all prices ex-showroom), Ampere Electric said in a statement.

The significant price cut on the electric scooters in Gujarat follows the EV Policy 2021 announced by the Gujarat government and FAME-II subsidy revision by the Central government, it added.

Recently, the Department of Heavy Industry (DHI) modified FAME-II and increased the demand incentive for electric two-wheelers (e2W) to Rs 15,000 per kWh, from the earlier uniform subsidy of Rs 10,000 per kwh for all EVs, including plug-in hybrids and strong hybrids except busses. Besides, it also capped incentives for e2W at 40 per cent of the vehicle cost, up from 20 per cent earlier.

On the other hand, the Gujarat government recently announced a demand incentive of Rs 10,000 per kWh for e2W, electric three-wheelers (e3W) and electric four-wheelers (e4W) over and above subsidies available from the central government. The maximum ex-factory prices was capped at Rs 1.5 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, respectively, for the three vehicle categories.

''With the revision in price cut, even the large scooters from Ampere Electric have become much more affordable and now priced under Rs 50,000 in Gujarat,'' the company said.

Ampere Electric Chief Operating Officer Roy Kurian said the government has taken an extraordinary move to make well-built electric scooters more affordable and hence within easy access for a common man.

''At Ampere Electric, we are thrilled to see such initiatives that fosters growth of dependable and reliable mobility solutions in the last mile,'' he added.

It will also help logistics players in B2B segments to save significantly on their transportation costs and rather utilise this money for business development, Kurian said.

