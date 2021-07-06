Mexico proposes reopening border with U.S. city by city depending on vaccination rates
The Mexican government has proposed to the United States a staggered reopening of the shared U.S.-Mexico land border city by city depending on vaccination rates, Mexico's foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.
U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least July 21, the U.S. Homeland Security Department said last month, extending restrictions that were put in place last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
