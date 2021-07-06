Maha: Man held for thefts in trains, jewellery worth Rs 2.81 lakh recovered

A 22-year-old man was arrested from Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly stealing valuables from railway passengers, police said on Tuesday.

Kanchan Singh used to target people traveling in long distance trains, an official said, adding that jewellery worth Rs 2.81 lakh as well as 11 mobiles phones have been recovered from him.

''He was arrested on the complaint of a woman whose bag containing jewellery worth Rs 2.81 lakh was stolen on board the Avadh Express in April. He was held on Sunday from Boisar,'' the railway police station official said.

