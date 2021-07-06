Left Menu

Maha: Man held for thefts in trains, jewellery worth Rs 2.81 lakh recovered

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 20:16 IST
Maha: Man held for thefts in trains, jewellery worth Rs 2.81 lakh recovered
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man was arrested from Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly stealing valuables from railway passengers, police said on Tuesday.

Kanchan Singh used to target people traveling in long distance trains, an official said, adding that jewellery worth Rs 2.81 lakh as well as 11 mobiles phones have been recovered from him.

''He was arrested on the complaint of a woman whose bag containing jewellery worth Rs 2.81 lakh was stolen on board the Avadh Express in April. He was held on Sunday from Boisar,'' the railway police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021