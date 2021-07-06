813 major railway stations get IP-based CCTV cameras

The Railways and its PSU RailTel have installed IP-based CCTV surveillance cameras at 813 major stations across the country, giving a major boost to the safety and security of passengers especially women and children, a statement said. The work is in progress at 47 additional stations and will be completed soon, the rail PSU said in the statement, adding that by March next year, 756 more are targeted to be covered.

The project covers all categories of railway stations and around 5,000 stations are being executed by RailTel, the statement said. The Railways had signed an MoU with RailTel on June 25 last year for installing CCTV cameras at stations. RailTel floated four tenders in May this year for covering 456 stations, the statement said.

These CCTVs are being networked on optical fiber cable and the their video feed is being displayed not only at local RPF posts but also at a centralized CCTV control room at divisional and zonal level, the statement said. The CCTV cameras of stations and video feeds are being monitored at three levels to ensure enhanced safety and security at railway premises. RailTel has completed work of setting up centralized control room at 14 railway zones and work at the rest are in progress. A Network Management System (NMS) has been also been provided for monitoring of cameras, server, UPS and switches which can be viewed from any web browser by authorized personnel, the statement said. Four types of IP cameras (Dome type, bullet types, Pan Tilt Zoom type and Ultra HD- 4k) are being installed to ensure maximum coverage inside the railway premises, it said. This will give extra edge to the RPF officials to improve security. The recording of the video feeds form CCTV cameras will be stored for 30 days, the statement said.

