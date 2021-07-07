Left Menu

Coriander trades flat in futures trade

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 13:55 IST
Coriander trades flat in futures trade
Coriander prices on Wednesday traded flat at Rs 6,502 per quintal in futures trade.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for July were trading at Rs 6,502 per quintal in 4,605 lots.

For August delivery, the price increased by Rs 8, or 0.12 per cent, to Rs 6,598 per quintal in 3,705 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

