Videomeet eyes 5 lakh users by next year

Domestic online video conference firm Videomeet expects to grow its user base by over three-fold to around 5 lakh by 2022, a top official of the company said on Wednesday. Its founder and CEO Ajay Data said the company has expanded servers for Videomeet app globally to improve its access and is expanding its portfolio to give users more choice on a single app. ''We are the first Indian company to launch 'breakout rooms' during online video meetings. We will continue to give more options to Videomeet users which we expect to grow by over three-fold to 5 lakh by 2022,'' Data said. The company has announced the 'breakout room' feature in its video conferencing app which allows the host to split his/her Videomeet meeting into multiple separate small sessions or rooms. The options provide both manual and automated adjustable countdown timers to users to re-join the main meeting. ''This feature is best for brainstorming sessions, any small to large size meetings can be turned into multiple separate sessions, with a small group of people. ''It can be randomly picked or chosen exclusively by the host with a determined task to complete in a given time, and then participants can automatically join back leading to a meaningful exchange of ideas,'' Data said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)