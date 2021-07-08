MOURI Tech appraised at CMMi Level 5, attains highest maturity level in delivery of services

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In a recent development, MOURI Tech - a trusted global enterprise solution provider - announced that it has been appraised at level 5 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)® for IT development and services capabilities. It is the highest level of certification for demonstrating an optimum maturity model in delivery excellence.

The Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMi) framework allows organizations to evolve and implement best practices in developing products and services through innovative processes and technological advancements. At this level, an organization continually improves its processes based on a quantitative understanding of its business objectives and performance needs.

Advertisement

On this development, Anil Yerramreddy, Global CEO - MOURI Tech, said, "We are extremely pleased to be appraised at the highest level of CMMi Level 5. It is a testament to our focus on continuous improvement and delivery capabilities across our varied service offerings. This accreditation reiterates our commitment to work at an optimum maturity level to deliver superior solutions and create a reliable environment for all our global clients." MOURI Tech is a well-regarded organization adhering to compliance and procedures to ensure quality service delivery to its customers. In addition to CMMi Level 5 without SAM, MOURI Tech is also certified with AICPA SOC1 and SOC2, PCI DSS, ISO 270001:2013, ISO 9001:2015, and HIPPA.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)