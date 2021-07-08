Left Menu

Australian retailer Myer's top shareholder demands changes to board

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 11:26 IST
Australian retailer Myer's top shareholder demands changes to board
Premier Investments Ltd, a top shareholder of Myer Holdings, on Thursday demanded the resignation of three non-executive directors after the Australian retailer said it was open to negotiating board representation with Premier.

Myer made its offer on Wednesday after Solomon Lew, Premier's billionaire owner raised his stake in the high-street retailer and called for a board overhaul.

