Australian retailer Myer's top shareholder demands changes to board

Premier Investments Ltd, a top shareholder of Myer Holdings, on Thursday demanded the resignation of three non-executive directors after the Australian retailer said it was open to negotiating board representation with Premier.

Myer made its offer on Wednesday after Solomon Lew, Premier's billionaire owner raised his stake in the high-street retailer and called for a board overhaul.

