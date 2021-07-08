G G Engineering Ltd. launches Made in India EV Charging Station

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI/PNN): BSE listed G G Engineering Ltd. (BSE: 540614), has announced the launch of its new product line, the EV Charging Station. With a view to expanding its product line, the company has developed an EV Charging station from 3 KW to 22 KW. The company will commence manufacturing of EV Charging stations. These stations shall be used to charge 2/3/4 wheeler vehicles. The production and distribution network will start in 3 months.

The product will be completely "Made in India". The product will be increasing the awareness and focus of the Government of India as well as state governments on the use of clean energy and efficiently reducing the usage of fossil fuels and will upsurge the demand for these products and company expects to carve a niche in the segment. Recently the Company has commenced manufacturing of GG ECO, a fully automated system to manage the Wet/Organic/Food/Garden Waste at any place. Inspired by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, GGE launched India's first fully- automated and smart RVMs.

G G Engineering already has an order from the western railway to install RVMs across stations with Advertisement rights. Earlier last year, the company had also entered into an agreement with Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd. As per the agreement, Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd. will market to procure advertisements for plastic bottle crushing machines of G G Engineering Ltd. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

