Left Menu

G G Engineering Ltd. launches Made in India EV Charging Station

BSE listed G G Engineering Ltd. (BSE

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-07-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 11:33 IST
G G Engineering Ltd. launches Made in India EV Charging Station
G G Engineering Ltd. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI/PNN): BSE listed G G Engineering Ltd. (BSE: 540614), has announced the launch of its new product line, the EV Charging Station. With a view to expanding its product line, the company has developed an EV Charging station from 3 KW to 22 KW. The company will commence manufacturing of EV Charging stations. These stations shall be used to charge 2/3/4 wheeler vehicles. The production and distribution network will start in 3 months.

The product will be completely "Made in India". The product will be increasing the awareness and focus of the Government of India as well as state governments on the use of clean energy and efficiently reducing the usage of fossil fuels and will upsurge the demand for these products and company expects to carve a niche in the segment. Recently the Company has commenced manufacturing of GG ECO, a fully automated system to manage the Wet/Organic/Food/Garden Waste at any place. Inspired by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, GGE launched India's first fully- automated and smart RVMs.

G G Engineering already has an order from the western railway to install RVMs across stations with Advertisement rights. Earlier last year, the company had also entered into an agreement with Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd. As per the agreement, Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd. will market to procure advertisements for plastic bottle crushing machines of G G Engineering Ltd. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021