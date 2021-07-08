SNIA nominates Hitachi Vantara's Senior Executive, Vijeth Shivappa as member to its Technical Council

Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 12:24 IST
New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): SNIA, The Storage Networking Industry Association nominates Hitachi Vantara's Senior Executive, Vijeth Shivappa as member to its Technical Council, which is an elite panel of engineering expertise of IT industry. In its efforts to design new frameworks & standards for data Governance & Security & Data Storage Management, SNIA, The Storage Networking Industry Association has nominated Hitachi Vantara's Senior Executive, Vijeth Shivappa as member to its Technical Council. SNIA's Technical Council is an elite panel of engineering wizards of IT industry.

This announcement came in SNIA's website at a time, when SNIA India is planning for its most prestigious "Storage Developer Conference on August 5th, 2021" as a virtual conference. The Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA) is a non-profit organization made up of member companies spanning information technology. A globally recognized and trusted authority, SNIA's mission is to lead the storage industry in developing and promoting vendor-neutral architectures, standards and educational services that facilitate the efficient management, movement and security of information.

Vijeth Shivappa brings expertise with his 19+ years of experience in Enterprise IT Infrastructure Solution designing, consulting & Technical account management (TAM). He is specialized in enterprise Storage, Data Protection, BCP/DR Solution, Private & Public cloud solution, Data Center Transformation & Digital Transformation Solutions. He is an Engineering Graduate with 19+ years of diverse experience as a Chief Enterprise Data Architect & Specialist Solutions Consultant for large enterprise customers like HDFC Bank, NSE, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, LIC, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Ergo General Insurance, New India Assurance, RBI & Aditya Birla Group to name the few. He is currently leading the Regional Technical Sales & Solutions Consulting team of Hitachi Vantara for western Region of India CMT based out of Mumbai, India. In the last 6+ years, Vijeth has contributed heavily in realizing Digital India mission, by strengthening core digital infrastructure & Enterprise Data Platforms for India's financial Sector. These mission critical data Platforms proved its robustness & high availability even during COVID-19 pandemic situation catering to heavy online transactions country has witnessed during these unprecedented times.

He has worked for the organizations like Huawei Enterprise, NetApp, EMC Corporation, HCL Infosystems Ltd. in the past, with consistent technology contribution to the Society. He has published newsletters & articles on various subjects ranging from Enterprise storage to Modular data center to Data center transformation for Gartner & various media houses, SNIA published in its website. His Key Focus areas in this global industry forum are Data Governance & security & Advanced Data Storage Management. Vijeth intends to be a stronger collective voice of new generation of technical experts in defining technology road maps, frame works & standards for Governance & management of "Data, the new Oil", at this global IT industry forum.

