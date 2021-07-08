Sheenlac Speciality Coatings Signs A R Rahman as its Brand Ambassador

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) Sheenlac, a leader in speciality coatings and one among the top six paint brands in India, has roped in Oscar-winning music composer, Padma Bhushan A R Rahman as its brand ambassador. Carrying forward Sheenlac’s brand attributes of innovation, creativity and quality, A R Rahman will participate in a series of campaigns, and ads across TV, print, digital, and other media to promote the company’s wide range of wood, protective, floor, industrial, and automotive coating products. In the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, special focus will be given to campaigns that are aimed at creating awareness about Sheenlac’s superior quality protective paints products for homes, workspaces, and organizations. These product ranges are endowed with antiviral, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties as well as air-purifying and self-cleaning properties for healthy and protective interiors. Sheenlac believes that its association with A R Rahman, who has a large and growing following across the world, will help it consolidate its leadership position in India, and fuel its forays into overseas markets. Commenting on the two-time academy award winner coming on board, Mr. Sudhir Peter, Managing Director, Sheenlac Paints Limited, said, “With immense pride and pleasure, we announce our association with A R Rahman. He is a natural fit for our brand, which is committed to innovation, transformation, and tech adoption. The Oscar, Grammy and BAFTA award winning musical genius is credited with integrating Eastern classical music with new electronic sounds and technology. His apt use of technology and state-of-the-art techniques to make the sounds unique, different, and novel has made him a world icon in music. Rahman’s celebrated brand of music is in tandem with Sheenlac’s philosophy of being technology-driven and creative in bringing quality products to customers. This alignment is what makes our collaboration with him, both poetic and meaningful.” In his comments on being a face of Sheenlac, Mr. A R Rahman, said, “I am glad to represent Sheenlac, a brand that has transformed itself and grown multifold over many decades. Sheenlac, with its commitment to quality and innovation, is emerging as a leader in India and abroad. I look forward to this creative partnership.” Commencing its operations in 1962, Sheenlac has evolved into a speciality coatings company. It is technology driven offering versatile, innovative, and transformative products to its customers. It has brought many one-of-its-kind innovations in India. The company was a pioneer in non-alcoholic wood polish, an innovative product in the industry. Decades ago, when thinner and polish were sold largely as commodity by players in the unorganised sector, Sheenlac was able to create branded products in this segment and sold these products in HDPE & PET bottles. In 2010, Sheenlac became the first Indian company to launch water-based wood polish for restoration of polish work on furniture, wood panelling, doors, tabletops, wood carvings, among others. Over the years, with new technology, the company has made the product easier to apply, totally odourless, and environment friendly, during and after application. Striving to provide transformative products, Sheenlac also has recently introduced “Write Off” range of coatings that transform any paintable surface – be it wood, cement, or metal, into a whiteboard, on which whiteboard markers can be used. The surfaces will not have ghosting marks, after erasing. Write Off can be used in offices as well as in homes for children to bring out their creativity. Such innovations have catapulted Sheenlac into the league of India’s most respected paint brands. Image: Music Director A R Rahman and Mr. Sudhir Peter, Managing Director, Sheenlac Paints Limited PWR PWR

