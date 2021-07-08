Left Menu

Mahindra launches Supro Profit truck range

With the launch of the New Supro Profit Truck, we have significantly enhanced the product proposition by focusing on customers profitability, MM CEO Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said.While being competitively priced, it also offers class-leading performance, fuel efficiency and the option of diesel and CNG powertrains, he added.Built at Mahindras Chakan facility in Maharashtra, the Supro platform has undergone rigorous and full test cycle runs and has been validated on all performance, safety and reliability parameters, MM noted.The new model range comes with AC and a mobile charging point.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 15:00 IST
Mahindra launches Supro Profit truck range
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday said it has launched Supro Profit truck range in the country, with price starting at Rs 5.4 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

Supro Profit Truck Mini price starts at Rs 5.4 lakh, while Supro Profit Truck Maxi begins at Rs 6.22 lakh. Developed on the successful Supro platform, this new range of cargo mover is affordable, more powerful, boasts of a greater payload capacity and higher mileage that assures a higher profit to the customers, the automaker said in a statement.

''The Supro has become one of the preferred small commercial vehicle platforms for our customers, given its efficiency and engineering capabilities. With the launch of the New Supro Profit Truck, we have significantly enhanced the product proposition by focusing on customers' profitability,'' M&M CEO Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said.

While being competitively priced, it also offers class-leading performance, fuel efficiency and the option of diesel and CNG powertrains, he added.

Built at Mahindra's Chakan facility in Maharashtra, the Supro platform has undergone rigorous and full test cycle runs and has been validated on all performance, safety and reliability parameters, M&M noted.

The new model range comes with AC and a mobile charging point.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021