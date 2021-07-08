Italian superbike maker starts pre-booking for Benelli 502c

Left Menu

Italian superbike maker Benelli on Thursday said it has commenced pre-bookings for its urban cruiser, the Benelli 502c.The latest bike is expected to be launched in the domestic market this month.The Benelli 502c can be pre-booked by paying a token amount of Rs 10,000 at the companys nearest authorized showroom or online, Benelli India said in a release.The superbike is powered by a refined 500cc, four-stroke, parallel-twin engine and a 21-litre fuel tank for relentless cruising.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 15:22 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Italian superbike maker Benelli on Thursday said it has commenced pre-bookings for its urban cruiser, the Benelli 502c.

The latest bike is expected to be launched in the domestic market this month.

The Benelli 502c can be pre-booked by paying a token amount of Rs 10,000 at the company's nearest authorized showroom or online, Benelli India said in a release.

The superbike is powered by a refined 500cc, four-stroke, parallel-twin engine and a 21-liter fuel tank for relentless cruising. It also gets a fully digital console that provides all the information that a rider needs, the company said. ''We are thrilled to announce the official pre-bookings of Benelli 502c. Our ultimate urban cruiser is a testimony of fine Italian design and thrilling performance. It marks the beginning of a new phase for the brand as we venture into an all-new segment of high-performance power cruisers," said Vikas Jhabakh, MD, Benelli India. The company is committed to introducing Benelli's world-class superbikes to the Indian market in time for the bike enthusiasts, he said. Benelli India is offering a special 3-year unlimited kilometers warranty for more riding to the customers, Jhabak added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

