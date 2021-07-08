Left Menu

EU, Switzerland to accept each others' COVID-19 travel certificates

The European Union and Switzerland have agreed to recognise each others' COVID-19 digital certificates from July 9 to allow travel for Swiss citizens within the EU, and between the EU and Switzerland, the European Commission said on Thursday.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-07-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 17:00 IST
The European Union and Switzerland have agreed to recognise each others' COVID-19 digital certificates from July 9 to allow travel for Swiss citizens within the EU, and between the EU and Switzerland, the European Commission said on Thursday. The EU's executive said certificates issued by Switzerland will be considered equivalent to the EU COVID certificate, which was launched on July 1 to help citizens travel more freely across the 27-nation bloc and open up summer tourism.

At the same time, Switzerland will accept the EU Digital COVID Certificate for travel to Switzerland, the Commission said in a statement. The EU certificate, which can be on a smartphone or printed out, takes the form of a QR-code that indicates if a traveller has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, has received a recent negative test result or has immunity due to recent recovery from a COVID-19 infection.

