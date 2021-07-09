Services delayed on Delhi Metro’s Blue Line section due to technical snag

Services on a section of the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro were delayed for some time due to a technical snag on Friday, officials said.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 31 in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.

''Blue Line Update - Delay in services between Dwarka Sec-21 and Rajendra Place. Normal service on all other lines,'' the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

A senior official said the delay was due to a technical snag but it has been resolved.

About 35 minutes after the first tweet on the delay, the DMRC again tweeted, ''Blue Line Update - Normal services have resumed.” There was a very brief delay on the Green Line earlier in the day also, but it was quickly sorted, the officials said.

