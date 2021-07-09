Genesys International Corporation Ltd allots shares to Florintree Innovation LLP

Mumbai, 2021: Genesys International Corporation Limited, a pioneer in providing Advanced Mapping, Survey and Geospatial Services since 1995, has approved the issuance of up to 15 lakh 11% Unsecured Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) to Florintree Innovation LLP on a preferential basis at face value of Rs.122 per CCD convertible into up to 15 lakh equity shares at the end of 12 months from the date of allotment in accordance with SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018. Also approved is the issuance of up to 7.5 lakh warrants to Elizabeth Mathew on a preferential basis at a price of Rs. 122 per warrant, each convertible into one equity shares of the face value of Rs. 5/- only each fully paid up at a premium of Rs. 117 per share for a period of 18 months from the date of allotment, in accordance with SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018. Ex-Blackstone India Head Mathew Cyriac, a partner at Florintree Innovation LLP, is well known for hunting gems in the hot IPO market with recent investments. This allotment of shares demonstrates his belief and trust in Genesys International, which is set to make great waves soon. About Genesys International Corporation Limited: Headquartered in Mumbai, India, Genesys International Corporation Ltd operates several Geospatial production and application development centers in India. With state-of-the-art infrastructure and a growing list of Fortune 500 and SME clients, Genesys International is well-positioned to play a significant role in the global GIS and Geospatial services industry. Genesys International has been delivering services to clients across the globe for the past 23 years, with most of its client engagements running into multi-year relationships. For more information, please visit http://www.igenesys.com/ PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)