TikTok owner ByteDance to end compulsory weekend overtime

TikTok owner ByteDance on Friday said that it would formally end its weekend overtime policy from Aug. 1, two weeks after its short-video rival Kuaishou announced a similar decision.

The move came as Chinese tech companies face fierce nationwide debate about whether to end the infamous "996" style of working 9 am to 9 pm six days a week.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)