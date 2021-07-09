Left Menu

Nippon Paint, railways to beautify double-decker train

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-07-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 18:31 IST
Chennai, July 9 (PTI): Popular landmarks of Chennai and Bengaluru are being showcased in the eight compartments of the double-decker train plying between the two cities, paint-maker Nippon said on Friday.

For this, the paint-maker has signed an agreement with Southern Railway.

The brand 'Blobby' of Nippon Paint portrayed the images in different styles that include an idli-seller and a station master.

Th other images are the Chepauk Stadium and Valluvar Kottam in Chennai and the statue of saint-poet Tiruvalluvar in Kanyakumari, all in Tamil Nadu.

The Lal Bagh in Bengaluru and the palace in Mysore, all in Karnataka.

The train bears images of the iconic structures from the two States, a release from Nippon said.

''We are happy to partner with Southern Railway for this project to beautify the double-decker,'' president (decorative) of Nippon Paint, India, Mahesh Anand said in the release.

