J-K national highway closed as rains trigger massive landslide

PTI | Banihal | Updated: 10-07-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 12:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Saturday due to a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains in Ramban district that leftover 500 vehicles stranded, officials said.

The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked by a landslide at Magarkot belt in the Ramsoo area, they said.

As a result, over 500 heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) and light motor vehicles (LMVs) are stranded at different points of the highway, the officials added.

They said men and machinery have been deployed to clear the area.

Due to a massive landslide at Magerkote, all passengers in LMVs are requested to move back towards Banihal or Ramban from either side, the officials said.

''No new vehicles will be allowed to ply on the highway from Nashri towards Srinagar and from Banihal towards Ramban,'' an official said.

Police have requested the public to cooperate in this regard and make travel plans only after checking about the reopening of the road.

The landslide may take 10-12 hours to get cleared, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

