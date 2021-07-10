Left Menu

UAE bans entry from Indonesia, Afghanistan - WAM

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-07-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 13:34 IST
UAE bans entry from Indonesia, Afghanistan - WAM
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The UAE will ban entry for travelers coming from Indonesia and Afghanistan as of July 11, except for transit flights heading to both countries, the official news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

The decision, linked to coronavirus concerns, also includes suspending the entry of travelers who were in these countries in the 14 days prior to coming to the UAE.

The UAE will also prevent its citizens from traveling to Indonesia and Afghanistan, with the exception of diplomatic missions, emergency medical treatment cases, official delegations and previously authorized economic and scientific delegations, said the news agency citing the General Civil Aviation Authority and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021