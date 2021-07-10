UAE bans entry from Indonesia, Afghanistan - WAM

The UAE will ban entry for travelers coming from Indonesia and Afghanistan as of July 11, except for transit flights heading to both countries, the official news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

The decision, linked to coronavirus concerns, also includes suspending the entry of travelers who were in these countries in the 14 days prior to coming to the UAE.

Advertisement

The UAE will also prevent its citizens from traveling to Indonesia and Afghanistan, with the exception of diplomatic missions, emergency medical treatment cases, official delegations and previously authorized economic and scientific delegations, said the news agency citing the General Civil Aviation Authority and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)