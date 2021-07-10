Left Menu

Snag-hit IAF plane makes precautionary landing at airport

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-07-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 19:58 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, July 10 (PTI): An Indian Air Force aircraft made a precautionary landing at the airport here on Saturday following a technical snag.

The plane was on a routine sortie when it made the precautionary landing, a defence press release said.

All the crew members are safe, the release said. The aircraft was then towed away from the runway, it said.

Scheduled operations at the airport were not affected by the incident, it added.

