Snag-hit IAF plane makes precautionary landing at airport

Thiruvananthapuram, July 10 (PTI): An Indian Air Force aircraft made a precautionary landing at the airport here on Saturday following a technical snag.

The plane was on a routine sortie when it made the precautionary landing, a defence press release said.

All the crew members are safe, the release said. The aircraft was then towed away from the runway, it said.

Scheduled operations at the airport were not affected by the incident, it added.

