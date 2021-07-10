Left Menu

Lavazza's Fresh and Honest Cafe to upgrade one-third of existing coffee shops

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-07-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 20:20 IST
Lavazza's Fresh and Honest Cafe to upgrade one-third of existing coffee shops
Italian coffee brand Lavazza on Saturday said its subsidiary Fresh and Honest Cafe Ltd would commence the 'upgrading and rebranding' process of about one-third of its existing coffee shops in the country.

Luigi Lavazza S.p.A. clarified in a statement that Fresh and Honest Caf Limited, a 100 per cent owned subsidiary of the Italian mother company, would start an upgrading and rebranding process of about one-third of the existing coffee shops/kiosks, which are franchised in India under the Fresh and Honest brand portfolio, ''to keep the point of sales up to date and appealing to the public.'' ''Around 100 POS will be branded under the name 'Suprabha' as part of this process.

These activities won't imply the opening of any directly owned and managed coffee shops chain or further acquisitions'', the statement added.

