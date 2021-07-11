Amazon sees 6-fold growth in sellers grossing over Rs 1 cr business during SBD event

E-commerce company Amazon India on Sunday said that it has seen six-fold growth in the number of sellers grossing over Rs 1 crore in sales during three-day Small Business Days event.

More than 84,000 lakh sellers of around 8.5 lakh sellers on its platform received a single order from customers across the country during the Amazon small business days (SBD) event.

Advertisement

''During the three-day event, more than 84,000 sellers received an order. 68% of these sellers who received an order were from non-metro cities like Kodagu (Karnataka), Dholpur (Rajasthan), Eta (Uttar Pradesh), Giridh (Jharkhand), Una (Himachal Pradesh) and Tinsukia (Assam). 7,500 sellers received their highest single-day sale – an increase of over 2.8 times compared to the previous SBD organized in December 2020,'' Amazon said in a statement.

Last year for SBD in December, Amazon India had over 7 lakh sellers and 55,000 small and medium business firms had received an order.

The company said that customers from over 20,300 pin codes across the country shopped for products offered by sellers, manufacturers, start-ups and brands, women entrepreneurs, artisans and weavers, and local shops during SBD. ''The top-selling products include food processors, organic honey, laptop tables, weighing scales, bluetooth earphones, yoga mats, face masks, jackfruit flour, onion-based hair-care products, among others,'' the statement said.

The company said that Over 3,400 new products were added by Karigar sellers and over 100 Karigar sellers saw a growth of 2 fold and over 40 sellers saw a growth of 5 fold in the the segment.

''Top-selling art forms under karigar include hand-stitched shoes, Rajasthani kathputli, woodcraft, brass craft, and Bengal handlooms,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)