PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 12

Headlines Brussels set to delay digital levy plan https://on.ft.com/2TWGxWU SoftBank's second Vision Fund commits $13 bln in second quarter https://on.ft.com/3e7Lnrb Overview The European Commission is likely to delay putting forward its plans for a digital levy until the autumn to try to improve the chances of a global corporate tax reform deal. SoftBank Group Corp's second Vision Fund poured about $13 billion into over 50 companies during the second quarter, people briefed on the numbers said.

12-07-2021
Overview The European Commission is likely to delay putting forward its plans for a digital levy until the autumn to try to improve the chances of a global corporate tax reform deal.

SoftBank Group Corp's second Vision Fund poured about $13 billion into over 50 companies during the second quarter, people briefed on the numbers said. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

