PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 12

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Brussels set to delay digital levy plan https://on.ft.com/2TWGxWU SoftBank's second Vision Fund commits $13 bln in second quarter https://on.ft.com/3e7Lnrb

Advertisement

Overview The European Commission is likely to delay putting forward its plans for a digital levy until the autumn to try to improve the chances of a global corporate tax reform deal.

SoftBank Group Corp's second Vision Fund poured about $13 billion into over 50 companies during the second quarter, people briefed on the numbers said. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)