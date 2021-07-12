BOHECO Life's Hemp Based Immunity Boosters, What You Should Know About Them

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India BOHECO Life, a Nutrition and Wellness brand by Bombay Hemp Company (BOHECO) has fairly recently launched their immunity booster range, promptly just when the world requires safety & security. They are a great source of omega 3 & 6, vitamin C & E, antioxidants, curcuminoids, withanolides, gingerols, and cordiofolioside A. These products are GMP, Non-GMO, without any preservatives, plant-based, 100% Vegan products. The COVID-19 pandemic has opened the eyes of many when it comes to supplements. In most Indian households, it is believed that all the nutrients and proteins that the body requires are readily available in the home-cooked food that people eat. The need for any external supplement to help us lead a healthier life has been completely overlooked. With the fast-paced and stressful lives that people lead, nutrition and health have taken a back seat. This has worked for most of the people for almost their entire adult life, however, the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything. The pandemic highlighted an individual's unprecedented need to stay on top of their health game, making it almost mandatory to include immunity-boosting supplements into daily routine. The lifestyle changes that people have made to accommodate working from home and staying healthy indoors, including immunity-boosting supplements into their diet seems urgent if not necessary. The lockdown and restrictions on travel meant very little physical exercise and abundant knowledge of different kinds of global diets that people are latched on to (thanks to social media) to stay fit. The change in dietary patterns, large-scale acceptance of western diets, and eco-conscious consumers have led to the introduction of Vegan alternatives of many products. Immunity boosters are an important inclusion and adage in daily dietary supplements to build resistance to fight illnesses, boost energy, strength, and stamina and promote overall health and wellbeing.

Immunity boosters help lower the danger and effects of infections, as well as enable a more resilient immune system in the long run when paired with a healthy diet. Citrus fruits, almonds, sunflower seeds, turmeric, and poultry are some of the foods that can act as immunity boosters, and these supplements are largely popular. The immunity booster supplements can be absorbed easily in one’s diet and can act as a primary source of essential nutrients for better immunity. Though these supplements do not provide 100% protection from the disease, they assist the body to build and enhance immunity which, in turn, helps fight germs that cause diseases. Hemp-based immunity boosters have increasingly gained popularity, with BOHECO paving the way for start-ups in the ecosystem to venture into another use of the fairly proliferated plant. Products made from CBD act on the endocannabinoid system and may have the ability to maintain a balanced and healthy immune system. Immunity boosters made from hemp are popular because they provide people with vegan, eco-friendly, and cruelty-free options. Immunity Booster Powder: The hemp plant is indigenous to the foothills of the Himalayas and Hemp is the only naturally known source of Edestin Protein - a highly digestible protein that stimulates the manufacturing process of antibodies against invasive agents and is considered the backbone of the cell’s DNA.

Hemp-based protein dissolves like a charm within the digestive system. So, if a protein-powered diet is on mind, that is rich in all essential amino acids, hemp-based immunity booster powders could be extremely beneficial.

Apart from the fact that they are very easy to digest, they can optimize protein intake while not compromising on essential nutrition. Most people prefer protein powders as it complements the diet or the work out they might be doing. Powder-based immunity boosters can also substitute coffee or tea and be a healthy start to the morning.

Immunity Booster Capsules: Immunity Booster Capsules bring together some of the most potent natural forces to form nature's shield. Himalayan Hemp Seeds combined with a powerhouse of Ayurvedic ingredients; Amla, Turmeric, Giloy, Ashwagandha, and Ginger.

The benefits of each component along with hemp seed oil, play a unique role in the human biological system as a trusted plant-based source for protecting and building stronger immunity. Some of the popular ingredients found in Hemp-based immunity capsules include Hemp seed oil, Amla, Turmeric, Ginger, among others. Immunity boosting capsules are a blessing for those trying to make healthier choices while juggling demanding jobs or those that live a fast-paced life, the typical ‘breakfast skippers’. One capsule in the morning before work and you are all set for the day. The brand is continuously expanding on all fronts. They recently announced a partnership with Spring Sciences Australia Pty. Ltd. (“SSA”) for the exclusive supply of the BOHECO range of hemp and cannabis-derived products to the Australian B2B market. Yash Kotak, CMO & Co-Founder commented, “With BOHECO Life’s products continuously gaining popularity due to individuals increasingly being educated on all fronts about industrial hemp & cannabis, these product launches have opened doors for various nascent players in the space as well. We aim to expand our wellness range exponentially in the coming months, and consumers are eager to witness and experience their initiation.” To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: BOHECO Life’s Immunity Boosters, packed powerhouses of nutrition PWR PWR

