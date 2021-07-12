Xirify Partners with Dunzo for Seamless Last-mile Logistics & Deliveries

PUNE, India, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xirify partners with India's leading quick commerce platform, Dunzo, to provide seamless B2B2C delivery services for businesses that are registered on Xirify as an Opt-in service. Xirify, the premier incubated product of Valueadd Softtech & Systems Pvt Ltd (VAST) - the leading technology services company from the city of Pune - is emerging as a frontline hyper-local aggregator of products and services.

Pune, the second fastest-growing city in Maharashtra, is home to above 20 lakh working professionals. It is on the technology highway, emerging as a new startup hub in recent years. Pune is among the 100+ cities shortlisted as a Smart City by the Central Government and is ranked as the eighth-fastest city in implementing its Smart City plan by the Ministry of Urban Development. The city is host to several Information Technology (IT), Engineering, and automotive companies, employing professionals and creating economic opportunities for thousands of families. Dunzo's B2B services for businesses deliver much-needed convenience for many working professionals and families in Pune.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, VAST CEO Prashant Upasani said, ''Realizing the need to boost the local economy and enhance hyperlocal services in the private sector, we at Xirify have embarked upon aggregating area-wise sellers and buyers onto a single platform and be a bridge to the seller-buyer partnership. With 'convenience increasingly becoming a key motivator for the urban consumer, a reliable and efficient home delivery service from a business is a great advantage in a highly competitive market.'' With Dunzo's B2B integration on the Xirify App, last-mile logistics for businesses become a breeze and allows them to deliver to their customers without additional fixed costs and overheads. Businesses registering on the Xirify app can avail the 'Xirify Partner Delivery Service' to deliver their orders through the Dunzo integration and bring e-commerce capabilities to their offline business. Additionally, Xirify charges a 0% commission for orders placed through their platform.

About Xirify Xirify is a platform to bring consumers the benefits of supporting local entrepreneurs with the convenience of online shopping. This feature-rich platform aids small and medium businesses in acquiring and servicing local customers with minimum effort and spend. Businesses registering with Xirify can reach their customer base and generate demand by listing their products/service catalog, receive orders online, offer special deals, discounts and enjoy the benefits of receiving ratings and reviews. Buyers have a wider choice to choose their seller on Xirify. They can opt to pay online through UPI or use the facility of Cash On Delivery (COD) for their purchases. Xirify is currently operational in Pashan & Bavdhan, Pune.

About Dunzo For Business Dunzo is an on-demand quick commerce platform on a mission to deliver convenience, choice, and control to everyday living. Dunzo's B2B service 'Dunzo For Business' empowers offline businesses with e-commerce capabilities such as on-demand delivery and last-mile logistics to reach their consumers. Dunzo for Business offers businesses a way to create efficiency and better operational economics while continuing to scale their business offering.

For more information please visit: https://www.xirify.com/

