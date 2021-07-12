Left Menu

Walmart's Flipkart raises $3.6 billion, SoftBank returns as investor

Walmart Inc-owned Indian online retailer Flipkart on Monday ushered back Japan's SoftBank Group Corp as an investor in a $3.6 billion funding round, after which the e-commerce firm will be valued at $37.6 billion. The fundraise comes amid Flipkart exploring going public in the United States and aiming for a valuation of up to $50 billion.

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 12:37 IST
Walmart's Flipkart raises $3.6 billion, SoftBank returns as investor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Walmart Inc-owned Indian online retailer Flipkart on Monday ushered back Japan's SoftBank Group Corp as an investor in a $3.6 billion funding round, after which the e-commerce firm will be valued at $37.6 billion.

The fundraise comes amid Flipkart exploring going public in the United States and aiming for a valuation of up to $50 billion. The latest funding was led by investors GIC, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Walmart, the Bengaluru-based company, which rivals Amazon.com and India's Reliance Industries, said.

It also attracted investments from sovereign funds DisruptAD, Qatar Investment Authority, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, and private equity firm Blackstone Group-backed Antara Capital among others. Japan's SoftBank had sold its roughly 20% stake in Flipkart to Walmart, which acquired a roughly 77% stake for about $16 billion in 2018. The latest funding values the company at nearly double that rate.

"SoftBank's re-investment in Flipkart is driven by our experience with and conviction in the company's management team to continue addressing the needs of the Indian consumer in the decades to come," Lydia Jett, partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers, said. Like its rival Amazon, Flipkart began by selling books but diversified rapidly into sell selling smartphones, clothing, and other items. It now competes with Amazon in most categories. "We will focus on accelerating growth for millions of small and medium Indian businesses, including Kirana," Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Flipkart Group CEO said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021