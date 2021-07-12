Left Menu

Nippon Express (India) Newly Acquires GDP Certification at Three Locations

12-07-2021
TOKYO, July 8, 2021 /Kyodo JBN-AsiaNet/ -- Nippon Express (India) Private Limited (hereinafter ''NE India''), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., obtained Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification in April for its temperature-controlled hubs in Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, evidencing the company's compliance with GDP standards for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202106296951/_prw_PI3fl_zr2qLrvx.jpg Photo1: Entrance to Delhi Temperature Controlled Hub https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202106296951/_prw_PI2fl_22ElPmPY.jpg Photo2: Interior of Mumbai Temperature Controlled Hub https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202106296951/_prw_PI1fl_KK3m71Qb.jpg India has come to be known as ''the world's pharmacy'' in recent years, and pharmaceutical plants can be found scattered across the suburbs of the country's major cities. With the manufacturers of generics and other pharmaceuticals enjoying steady growth, India's pharmaceutical industry has rolled out countless products for the domestic market and rapidly expanded its exports. These efforts are forecast to expand in future.

In 2019, NE India acquired GDP certification for a temperature-controlled hub in Hyderabad handling international air cargo and, having newly obtained GDP certification for temperature-controlled hubs in Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, it can now more extensively provide the safety and thorough quality control required for pharmaceutical transport. Moving forward, the company will continue expanding its pharmaceutical transport network in other regions hosting pharmaceutical plants.

Nippon Express remains committed to enhancing its services to meet increasingly sophisticated and diverse pharmaceutical logistics needs and to strengthening its efforts on behalf of the pharmaceutical industry, identified as a priority industry in the company's business plan.

Names/addresses of facilities - Delhi Branch Name: Delhi Temperature Controlled Hub, Nippon Express (India) Private Limited Address: Khasara No 12/14, Revenue Estate, Near Rao Ganga Ram School, Kapashera, Delhi-110037, India - Mumbai Branch Name: Mumbai Temperature Controlled Hub, Nippon Express (India) Private Limited Address: Unit No. 113, Ground Floor, Marol Co-operative Industrial Estate, Opp.

Marol Bhavan, Makawana Road, Marol, Andheri East, Mumbai-400059, India - Ahmedabad Branch Name: Ahmedabad Temperature Controlled Hub, Nippon Express (India) Private Limited Address: Godown No. 16, Ratnamani Estate, Sanathlal Bavla Road, Opp. Chehar Bhawani Temple, Changodar, Gujarat-382210, India Nippon Express website: http://www.nipponexpress.com/ Official LinkedIn account: NIPPON EXPRESS GROUP https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/ Source: Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

