Wild tusker strays into residential area, creates panic
PTI | Chikkamagaluru | Updated: 12-07-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 16:37 IST
Chikkamagaluru, (Karnataka), July 12 (PTI): A wild tusker strayed into Chikkamagaluru creating panic among the residents on Monday, forest officials said.
The jumbo entered a residential locality through Nallur village situated nearby and was running across roads creating fear among the public, the officials said.
The forest officials drove the animalback into the jungle.
