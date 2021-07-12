Wild tusker strays into residential area, creates panic

Chikkamagaluru, (Karnataka), July 12 (PTI): A wild tusker strayed into Chikkamagaluru creating panic among the residents on Monday, forest officials said.

The jumbo entered a residential locality through Nallur village situated nearby and was running across roads creating fear among the public, the officials said.

The forest officials drove the animalback into the jungle.

