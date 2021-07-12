Left Menu

Disinvestment process: Shipping Corp opens virtual data room for potential bidders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 17:39 IST
New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Disinvestment-bound Shipping Corporation of India on Monday said it has opened the virtual data room for potential bidders.

The government is selling its entire 63.75 per cent stake in the company along with transfer of management control.

Virtual data room access will allow the bidders to obtain detailed financial information about the company as well as scrutinise financial liabilities, contracts and other relevant material for making a financial bid.

In terms of the advice received from transaction advisers, RBSA Advisors, the company has opened the virtual data room today for its bidders, according to a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company gained nearly four per cent to close at Rs 110.95 on the BSE.

