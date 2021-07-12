HFCL's profit after tax jumps over 3-fold to Rs 91 cr in Jun quarter

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL on Monday reported over threefold jump in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 90.69 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 21.34 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

''Our sturdy performance of the first quarter of the financial year 2022 demonstrates the foundation and efficacy of our strategy towards growth that we have been working upon over the recent years,'' HFCL Managing Director Mahendra Nahata said in a statement.

Nahata added that the fact that the company could execute well across manufacturing and supplies, project implementation and capex (capital expenditure) plans, despite second COVID-19 wave, is a testimony of its commitment.

Its consolidated revenue during April-June 2021 increased 72.46 per cent to Rs 1,206.87 crore, from Rs 699.76 crore in the year-ago period.

HFCL is engaged in manufacturing of high-end transmission and access equipment, optical fiber, and optical fiber cables (OFC). The company is specialised in setting up modern communication networks for telecom service providers, railways, defence, smart city and surveillance projects.

Nahata said the commissioning of a dedicated 5G research and development centre at Bengaluru on the back of newly constituted 5G business division, launch of another PM WANI model village Baidebettu in Karnataka, and running of manufacturing capacities at an optimum level of efficiency, among others, are indicative of a promising path ahead.

''Our operating environment continues to brim with possibilities. Expansion of BharatNet, rapidly growing fiber to the home segment, PLI scheme, additional spectrum allocation to the telcos and approval for 5MHz 4G spectrum for Indian Railways will all amplify our opportunity spectrum,'' Nahata said. The company is geared up to leverage these opportunities with its market leading products and solutions that continue to get sharper with an added edge of technological advancements and cost-competitive manufacturing, its managing director said.

Shares of HFCL on Monday closed at Rs 89.45 apiece on the BSE, up 0.56 per cent compared to the previous close.

