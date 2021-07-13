Chhattisgarh: Private bus operators to go on strike from July 13

Private bus operators in Chhattisgarh has decided to go on an indefinite strike beginning July 13 in support of their demands including hike in the passenger fare, a senior leader said on Monday.

The strike may inconvenience commuters as around 12,000 private buses that ply in the state may go off the roads. “We were already bearing the brunt of the lockdowns imposed on various occasions since the COVID-19 outbreak in March last year. Rise in diesel prices have added woes to our worries,” Sayyad Anwar Ali, president, Chhattisgarh Yatayat Mahasangh (CYM) told PTI.

He said the daily expense to operate buses is more than the income, as a result of which operating buses has become unfeasible without any immediate relief.

The association has put forth two demands before the state government demanding hike in the passenger fare, he said, adding the other demand is to repeal the rule which states that vehicle owners will be exempted from payment of tax for a maximum period of two months for vehicles which are not in use.

As per the rule enacted in 2009, bus operators have to pay tax on the vehicle even if it is not in use after relaxation of two months, he said.

“Due to COVID-19 restrictions, several private buses were not operated for more than two months during the past one-and-a-half years and therefore, operators have been demanding to do away with this rule,” he said.

The association on Monday held a protest here Budha Talab dharna sthal her where representatives of district bus associations were also present in support of its demands, Ali said.

