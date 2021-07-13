Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 13

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2021 05:13 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 05:13 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 13

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- EU agrees to target Lebanon's leaders with sanctions https://on.ft.com/3hBNA0w - Rothermeres consider taking Daily Mail owner DMGT private https://on.ft.com/3yQeese

- England's water companies fail to meet environmental targets, finds regulator https://on.ft.com/3ecOfmH - Greensill Capital paid Cameron salary of more than $1 mln a year https://on.ft.com/3kc2Ti4

Overview - The European Union said on Monday it wanted to agree by the end of July the legal framework for a sanctions regime targeting Lebanese leaders, but cautioned that the measure would not be immediately implemented.

- Daily Mail and General Trust said on Monday the Rothermere family was prepared to make a 810 million pounds ($1.12 billion) bid for the British company. - British water companies Southern Water and South West Water have been singled out by the regulator as "consistently unacceptable" in delivering on environmental targets.

- Collapsed finance group Greensill Capital paid a salary of more than $1 million a year to former British prime minister David Cameron. ($1 = 0.7203 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; Taiwan's Foxconn, TSMC ink $350 million COVID-19 vaccine deal and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global
3
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates
4
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021