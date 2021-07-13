PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 13

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- EU agrees to target Lebanon's leaders with sanctions https://on.ft.com/3hBNA0w - Rothermeres consider taking Daily Mail owner DMGT private https://on.ft.com/3yQeese

- England's water companies fail to meet environmental targets, finds regulator https://on.ft.com/3ecOfmH - Greensill Capital paid Cameron salary of more than $1 mln a year https://on.ft.com/3kc2Ti4

Overview - The European Union said on Monday it wanted to agree by the end of July the legal framework for a sanctions regime targeting Lebanese leaders, but cautioned that the measure would not be immediately implemented.

- Daily Mail and General Trust said on Monday the Rothermere family was prepared to make a 810 million pounds ($1.12 billion) bid for the British company. - British water companies Southern Water and South West Water have been singled out by the regulator as "consistently unacceptable" in delivering on environmental targets.

- Collapsed finance group Greensill Capital paid a salary of more than $1 million a year to former British prime minister David Cameron. ($1 = 0.7203 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

