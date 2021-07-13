White House mulls digital trade deal to counter China in Asia - Bloomberg News
The Biden administration is considering a digital trade agreement covering Indo-Pacific economies as the United States seeks ways to check China's influence in the region, Bloomberg News reported late on Monday. The pact could include countries such as Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, Bloomberg reported https://bloom.bg/3e9shky, citing a person familiar with the matter.
The details of the potential agreement are still being drafted, but could set out standards for the digital economy, including rules on the use of data, trade facilitation and electronic customs arrangements, the report said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
