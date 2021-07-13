Left Menu

FAA says new Boeing production problem found in undelivered 787 Dreamliners

The Federal Aviation Administration said late on Monday that some undelivered Boeing 787 Dreamliners have a new manufacturing quality issue that the manufacturer will fix before the planes will be delivered. Boeing said the issue is "near the nose on certain 787 Dreamliners in the company’s inventory of undelivered airplanes.

The Federal Aviation Administration said late on Monday that some undelivered Boeing 787 Dreamliners have a new manufacturing quality issue that the manufacturer will fix before the planes will be delivered. Boeing said the issue is "near the nose on certain 787 Dreamliners in the company's inventory of undelivered airplanes. This issue was discovered as part of the ongoing system-wide inspection of Boeing's 787 shimming processes required by the FAA."

The FAA added that "based on data, the FAA will determine whether similar modifications should be made on 787s already in commercial service." Boeing did not immediately comment.

