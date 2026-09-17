FAA Greenlights Boeing's Extension on 777F Emissions Waiver

On Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration announced its decision to approve a waiver that will permit Boeing to sell an additional 35 of its 777F freighters beyond the upcoming 2028 emissions regulations.

This waiver permits the sale of the airplanes for an extra three years beyond January 1, 2028, the date when new emissions rules would otherwise halt such sales. Boeing had requested this approval in December 2025, pointing to significant consumer demand and delays in certifying its new generation of planes.

The decision underscores ongoing challenges and discussions within the aviation industry concerning environmental regulations and aircraft innovation timelines.