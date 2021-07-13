Left Menu

C'garh: Three killed in motorcycle accident in Janjgir-Champa district

PTI | Korba | Updated: 13-07-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 13:16 IST
C'garh: Three killed in motorcycle accident in Janjgir-Champa district
Represntative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of a family were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late on Monday evening under Birra police station limits in the district, which is located around 200 km from the capital Raipur, an official said.

The victims were heading to their native village Borsi when an unidentified vehicle rammed into their two-wheeler near Birra village, he said.

Dhananjay Chandra (18) and his cousins Vikesh (22) and Meenu (19) were killed on the spot, the official said.

Some locals staged a protest and tried to block the road following the accident, but were pacified by the police and officials from the district administration, he said, adding that a case has been registered against the unidentified driver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; Taiwan's Foxconn, TSMC ink $350 million COVID-19 vaccine deal and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021