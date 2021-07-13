C'garh: Three killed in motorcycle accident in Janjgir-Champa district

Three members of a family were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late on Monday evening under Birra police station limits in the district, which is located around 200 km from the capital Raipur, an official said.

The victims were heading to their native village Borsi when an unidentified vehicle rammed into their two-wheeler near Birra village, he said.

Dhananjay Chandra (18) and his cousins Vikesh (22) and Meenu (19) were killed on the spot, the official said.

Some locals staged a protest and tried to block the road following the accident, but were pacified by the police and officials from the district administration, he said, adding that a case has been registered against the unidentified driver.

