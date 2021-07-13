ADIF appoints Sijo Kuruvilla George as executive director

Indian digital start-up think tank Alliance of Digital India Foundation on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sijo Kuruvilla George as its new executive director to set the strategic roadmap for the organisation.

Before joining ADIF, George held various leadership positions in technology startups and committees aimed at safeguarding the Indian Startup Ecosystem. He was the Founding CEO of Startup Village.

Advertisement

He brings with him a wealth of experience in entrepreneurship, gained from over a decade in the start-up space. He will be leading the organisation's efforts and be responsible for all executive decisions and communications by ADIF.

''With a strong and deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities that start-ups face today, Sijo will strengthen the efforts of ADIF to make India the best startup nation globally. At its core, ADIF aims to bring together founders and startups that are vested in the success of Digital India. Sijo will help drive this collaboration and lead the alliance,'' ADIF co-founder and board member Ritesh Malik said in a statement.

George is also a member of the central government's science and technology policy expert committee of entrepreneurship.

''Alongside George, ADIF's founding team will be led by Tom, Jibin, and Amanat, where Tom will oversee Government Relations, Jibin will oversee Startup Relations and Amanat will oversee content and editorial,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)