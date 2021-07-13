Maha: Van falls off bridge in Nashik; girl, man dead
A 5-year-old girl and a man were killed and eight injured after their van fell from a bridge into the Godavari river in Niphad taluka of Nashik on Tuesday, police said.
The incident took place at around 3:30pm near Nandur-Madhyameshwar and the initial rescue operations were carried out by local residents and passersby, an official said.
''The van was carrying a marriage party back from Yeola taluka. The deceased have been identified as 5-year-old Saee Deokar and Madhukar Ghule (55). The injured have been admitted in Niphad primary health centre. The vehicle has been retrieved,'' the official informed.
