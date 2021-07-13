Maha: Van falls off bridge in Nashik; girl, man dead

A 5-year-old girl and a man were killed and eight injured after their van fell from a bridge into the Godavari river in Niphad taluka of Nashik on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at around 3:30pm near Nandur-Madhyameshwar and the initial rescue operations were carried out by local residents and passersby, an official said.

Advertisement

''The van was carrying a marriage party back from Yeola taluka. The deceased have been identified as 5-year-old Saee Deokar and Madhukar Ghule (55). The injured have been admitted in Niphad primary health centre. The vehicle has been retrieved,'' the official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)