Maha: Van falls off bridge in Nashik; girl, man dead

A 5-year-old girl and a man were killed and eight injured after their van fell from a bridge into the Godavari river in Niphad taluka of Nashik on Tuesday, police said.The incident took place at around 330pm near Nandur-Madhyameshwar and the initial rescue operations were carried out by local residents and passersby, an official said.The van was carrying a marriage party back from Yeola taluka. The injured have been admitted in Niphad primary health centre.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 13-07-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 22:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 5-year-old girl and a man were killed and eight injured after their van fell from a bridge into the Godavari river in Niphad taluka of Nashik on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at around 3:30pm near Nandur-Madhyameshwar and the initial rescue operations were carried out by local residents and passersby, an official said.

''The van was carrying a marriage party back from Yeola taluka. The deceased have been identified as 5-year-old Saee Deokar and Madhukar Ghule (55). The injured have been admitted in Niphad primary health centre. The vehicle has been retrieved,'' the official informed.

