NCRTC implementing integrated real-time system to manage railway assets

To bring digital transformation in the way rail assets are being managed in the country, the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Tuesday said it is implementing an integrated real-time enterprise management system (iDREAMS).

The iDREAMS system, aimed to bring about revolution in the rail industry, will help to predict, identify, rectify or remove any risks or shortcomings related to its wide range of assets, making sure that it does not hamper commuter safety and their experience of a hassle-free comfortable ride to their destination, it said.

''NCRTC is implementing an integrated real time enterprise asset management system for its various assets, systems and sub-systems including RRTS trains, automatic fare collection system, platform screen doors, lift, escalators, signaling and telecom, electrical, OHE (over head equipment) and numerous civil structures,'' read a statement from the NCRTC.

It said that asset management is a systematic process of developing, operating, maintaining, upgrading, and disposing of assets in the most cost-effective manner keeping all factors in mind such as costs, risks and performance.

Besides helping the NCRTC achieve their corporate objectives, the iDREAMS system will also help in improving the safety standards of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, supporting economic growth and minimizing environmental impact by reducing any form of wastage, the statement said. ''A tender for implementing the iDREAMS system in NCRTC has been floated in this connection,'' it added.. The RRTS is a rail-based semi-high speed, high-frequency commuter transit system with a maximum speed of 180 kmph, which aims to address issues of vehicular pollution and road congestion.

