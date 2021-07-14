11 people injured as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Katra
Eleven people were injured when a bus fell into a gorge in Katra belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Tuesday, officials said.
The injured, most of them pilgrims, were hospitalised, they said.
The accident took place when bus skidded off a road at Moori, the officials added.
