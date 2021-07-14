PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 14

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Britain targets ban on sale of new diesel and petrol trucks by 2040 https://on.ft.com/3hACKHN - Russian-founded space start-up and Spac fined for misleading investors https://on.ft.com/36wlgGk

- Vanguard makes first acquisition with Just Invest deal https://on.ft.com/2Vw83ei - Gupta fights lender's efforts to seize control of aluminium mill https://on.ft.com/3B1Vvvu

Overview - Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel heavy good vehicles from 2040 as part of a broader package of green initiatives aimed at achieving net zero emissions from all forms of transport ten years later.

- The U.S. securities regulator on Tuesday charged Momentus and its former chief executive Mikhail Kokorich for misleading investors about the company's technology and the national security risks associated with its Russian founder. - Investment giant Vanguard Group is buying JustInvest LLC, a smaller investing upstart that helps financial advisers build personalised portfolios.

- Metals magnate Sanjeev Gupta is battling to hold on to a Belgian aluminium mill after a U.S. private equity firm took legal action in the UK to seize control. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

