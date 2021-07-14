MEDUSA diversifies global trade with their new endeavour MEDUSA EXIM

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI/ThePRTree): A well-established event management brand MEDUSA is all set to diversify into global trade with another venture named, MEDUSA EXIM. With the one-of-a-kind concept, MEDUSA EXIM aims to bridge the gap between international buyers and local sellers through ethical trading.

Using a strong compliance network to facilitate sustainable global trade, MEDUSA EXIM is connecting over 1000 Indian vendors with renowned buyers from over twenty nations in Europe, Asia and America. Enhancing the modern day supply chain management, the company offers an end-to-end solution for all kinds of export and import goods in five categories- agro, pharmaceutical, apparel, handloom, and mines.

Advertisement

Talking about the newly-launched venture, the founder, Sonal Jindal says, "MEDUSA EXIM is an international trading,buying and supply chain management company started to support Indian companies. Right from sourcing the ethical seller to fact verification, stringent product inspection processes, documentation and shipment - we take care of every step of the trading that happens between an Indian seller and an international buyer. From making sure that the companies comply with international trade rules to ensure flawless deliveries between the local and international brands - we act as eyes and ears for both parties involved in this process." Talking about the founder, Sonal Jindal is a renowned women entrepreneur who has represented India at many prestigious international platforms like Women Economic Forum and Asian African leadership Forum. A visionary woman, Sonal has launched 2000 women entrepreneurs from SME in the country. Her journey with these women led her to her calling which is Women Economic Empowerment where she has collaborated with various Colleges and organisations like INIFT, Pearl, WWI , INIFD - LST, FIT NYC, Parson, NYU

Edu, IED Milan, NABA , Tera Panth Akhil Bhartiya Mahila Mandal, Amul India and much more. As a modern businesswoman, Sonal Jindal is also helping women empowerment in segments that were once dominated by men in India. She further ensures that the companies that are part of her network follow the international guidelines and labor laws, through which women workers are given equal opportunity and wages at the workplace. An expert in international trade and economics, she completed her online certification in Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies from Harvard Business School and completed her online Diploma in digital business from Columbia University and MIT Sloan. Her elite network and top-notch education has enabled her to use the latest digital skills to grow the business successfully across 20 countries.

Through her business venture Sonal Jindal, Founder and Promoter of MEDUSA EXIM, has created a strong vendor network with all the reputed exporters of India from the aforementioned segments. She is a signatory of women empowerment principles with UN Women and UN Global Impact. Being an international trade expert, she hopes to bring business into the country by increasing the number of export goods to boost the local economy. This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)