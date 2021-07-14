Left Menu

Caplin Steriles gets USFDA nod for generic migraine, cluster headache injection

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 15:10 IST
Drug firm Caplin Point Laboratories on Wednesday said its arm Caplin Steriles has received approval from the US health regulator for generic Sumatriptan injection used for acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache.

Caplin Steriles Ltd has been granted final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Sumatriptan injection USP, 6 mg/0.5 mL (12 mg/mL) single-dose vials, Caplin Point Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

The product is a generic version of Imitrex injection of GlaxoSmithKline, USA, it added.

Sumatriptan Injection USP is indicated in adults for acute treatment of migraine with or without aura, and acute treatment of cluster headache, the filing said.

Shares of Caplin Point Laboratories were trading at Rs 690.45 per scrip on BSE, up 0.14 per cent from its previous close.

