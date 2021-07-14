Uniform Junction to invest USD 1 mn to partner with international ed-tech cos

Uniform Junction, a part of the Arvind Mafatlal group, on Wednesday announced that it will invest USD 1 million (around Rs 7.45 crore) in forming international partnerships with ed-tech companies to further strengthen its positioning as the largest school tech solutions provider.

The company also announced that it has partnered with Israel's learning analytics solution provider x10ed to bring in diverse and holistic learning solutions to schools, Uniform Junction Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Gagan Jain told reporters at a virtual press conference.

Advertisement

''We will invest USD 1 million in international partnerships, including its collaboration with x10ed, to further strengthen our position as the first and largest school tech solutions provider. The funds will be raised through venture capitalists, and the company is in talks with several firms," he added.

Mafatlal group has made an initial investment of USD 3 million in Uniform Junction, to build a robust technology platform and a partner network of the best school product and service providers from across the globe.

"The demand for K 12 education technology is at an inflection point. Our partnership strategy will focus on bringing diverse and holistic learning solutions to schools. We are glad that our first partnership is from the world's ed-tech hub Israel, and x10ed's solutions will help schools address learning from the core," Priyavrata Mafatlal, Co-Founder and Director, Uniform Junction, and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mafatlal Industries told reporters here.

The partnership with x10ed marks the first in a series of collaborations that Uniform Junction will enter into.

"The partnership with Israel's x10ed will combine its world-class learning solutions with our strong network of schools across the country. More importantly, it sets the tone for a slew of other collaborations we are looking at from Israel and other regions," Jain added.

Uniform Junction has already partnered with 500 schools across India and looks to triple this number by the end of 2021 and enable over 50,000 schools with the best and most futuristic K12 student solutions in the next three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)