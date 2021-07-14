EIB signs €15 million agreement with Belgian biotech SME Inbiose

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €15 million financing agreement with Inbiose, a Belgian biotech SME focused on novel production processes for the synthesis of human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs), functional sugars for a wide range of applications, primarily used in infant nutrition.

Human milk protects babies from infection and inflammation, promotes the development of immunity, promotes healthy bacteria in the gut and positively affects brain development. It is estimated that more than 100 different HMO structures are present in human milk. As one of the few companies capable of producing HMOs on a commercial scale, Inbiose plans heavy investments in R&D and production capacity, which are supported by this EIB financing.

The financing is made possible under a newly available venture debt instrument, extended by the European Guarantee Fund (EGF). The EGF is a pan-European programme that supports small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with long-term viability that are developing their way out of ongoing financial uncertainties due to COVID-19.

"We are very pleased with the financial support from the EIB as it will help Inbiose to grow even faster and to bring our innovative Human Milk Oligosaccharides to the market," said Prof. Wim Soetaert, Co-founder and CEO of Inbiose. "I specifically appreciate that the EIB has placed its confidence in our young company and our team that is fully dedicated to promoting human health."

"Inbiose is yet another example of a very innovative Belgian company that is a worldwide player, something we are happy to support," said EIB Vice-President Kris Peeters. "Supporting home-grown research and development is a key priority for Europe, and the Bank is glad that we can finance Inbiose, also thanks to the backing of the European Guarantee Fund, to which Belgium is an important contributor."